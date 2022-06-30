'All Star Shore' Features a Cast From All Your Favorite Reality Shows — Bless This Mess!

We imagine the pitch meeting for Paramount Plus's new reality show All Star Shore looked a little something like this: It's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome meets influencers. In the case of All Star Shore, 14 reality TV stars enter to duke it out in party-themed competitions, and one leaves with a cash prize.

There are so many reality shows from which to choose. Who will be making the trip to All Star Shore? Let's get to know the cast.