'Honeymoon With My Mother' Was Filmed in This Picturesque Vacation Spot

'Honeymoon With My Mother' Was Filmed in This Picturesque Vacation SpotBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 4 2022, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Spending your honeymoon with mommy dearest is not our definition of a good time. On your honeymoon, you're meant to have some alone time with your spouse. But Netflix’s 2022 comedy-drama film Honeymoon With My Mother shines a light on how uncomfortable it can be to end up on your honeymoon with the one person you'd never expect.
Honeymoon With My Mother is about José Luis (Quim Gutiérrez), a man who was stood up by his betrothed at the altar. His mother, Mari Carmen (Carmen Machi), commits to joining her son on his honeymoon so the money won’t go to waste. And as a result, it leads to a bunch of hilarious moments between the pair.
Aside from the funny banter on Honeymoon With My Mother, the film gives viewers picturesque views and gorgeous backdrops to enjoy. So, it’s only right to dive into the filming locations. Here’s what we learned.
‘Honeymoon With My Mother’ was filmed in Mauritius and the Canary Islands.
According to TheCinemaholic, Honeymoon With My Mother was filmed in two pristine vacation locations — Mauritius and the Canary Islands in Spain.
The island nation of Mauritius was the primary filming location. Many essential scenes were shot in Trou d’Eau Douce, a fishing village in the eastern section of the island. Many of the oceanic scenes and interior shots of the hotel were all filmed in the beautiful village.
So, it’s no surprise that other Netflix films with tropical themes were also filmed on the island. The 2021 film Resort to Love, starring Christina Milian and Sinqua Walls, was also shot there.
Additionally, Sun Resorts Hotels shares that Mauritius's "Trou aux Biches was named the world’s best beach destination by the World Travel Awards in 2011." So, it's no surprise that a number of productions have recently decided to film on the lush island.
The Canary Islands in Spain also served as a gorgeous secondary location for production. In fact, the Canary Islands are known for their gorgeous beaches, including Gran Canaria.
The islands are also said to be home to one-third of the world’s dolphin and whale species. Not to mention, the waves of the island are considered to be a hot spot for surfing and windsurfing enthusiasts.
Filming for ‘Honeymoon With My Mother’ was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s no secret that the pandemic took a toll on the world. Due to safety precautions, The Cinemaholic shares, "The principal photography for the comedy film commenced in January 2020 but soon got halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Luckily, production was able to resume shooting Honeymoon With My Mother in August 2020, and they finished up in early 2021.
