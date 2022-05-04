'Honeymoon With My Mother' Was Filmed in This Picturesque Vacation Spot

Spending your honeymoon with mommy dearest is not our definition of a good time. On your honeymoon, you're meant to have some alone time with your spouse. But Netflix’s 2022 comedy-drama film Honeymoon With My Mother shines a light on how uncomfortable it can be to end up on your honeymoon with the one person you'd never expect.

Honeymoon With My Mother is about José Luis (Quim Gutiérrez), a man who was stood up by his betrothed at the altar. His mother, Mari Carmen (Carmen Machi), commits to joining her son on his honeymoon so the money won’t go to waste. And as a result, it leads to a bunch of hilarious moments between the pair.