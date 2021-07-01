Marvin Is Leaving Cheeky Comments on Melinda's Instagram Posts — Are They Still Together?

As the show unfolded, two strong duos emerged: Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony, and Emily Miller and Cam Holmes.

The final six episodes of Too Hot to Handle Season 2 dropped on Netflix on June 30, and while some viewers skipped ahead to find out who won the prize money, others are more interested in learning if any of the couples are still together.

These pairs ended up costing the other contestants a lot of money, as they were unable to keep their hands to themselves.

Marvin, who is from France, and Melinda, who lives in Brooklyn, may not have had distance on their side, but the two did choose to stay together when their time at the Turks and Caicos villa ended.

Now that the final episodes have come out, fans are wondering if Melinda and Marvin are still going strong as a couple.