Marvin Is Leaving Cheeky Comments on Melinda's Instagram Posts — Are They Still Together?By Shannon Raphael
Jul. 1 2021, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
SPOILERS for Too Hot to Handle Season 2 are ahead.
The final six episodes of Too Hot to Handle Season 2 dropped on Netflix on June 30, and while some viewers skipped ahead to find out who won the prize money, others are more interested in learning if any of the couples are still together.
As the show unfolded, two strong duos emerged: Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony, and Emily Miller and Cam Holmes.
These pairs ended up costing the other contestants a lot of money, as they were unable to keep their hands to themselves.
Marvin, who is from France, and Melinda, who lives in Brooklyn, may not have had distance on their side, but the two did choose to stay together when their time at the Turks and Caicos villa ended.
Now that the final episodes have come out, fans are wondering if Melinda and Marvin are still going strong as a couple.
Marvin asked Melinda to be his girlfriend before the finale of 'Too Hot to Handle.'
In the penultimate episode of Season 2, before the singletons left the villa for good, Marvin and Melinda went on a romantic boat date.
The two admitted that they were falling for one another, and Marvin had an important thing to say to the Brooklyn resident.
"I want you to be my girlfriend," the Frenchman stated.
"I want you all to myself now!" Melinda exclaimed after she agreed to be official with Marvin.
Because the two live in different countries, fans have wondered if Melinda and Marvin stayed together after the show.
Are Marvin and Melinda still together from 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2?
Neither Melinda nor Marvin has confirmed whether the relationship is still going strong after THTH. However, Marvin has been leaving flirty comments all over Melinda's Instagram page, which has many convinced that they are boyfriend and girlfriend.
On June 15, the model confirmed that she would be participating in the second season of the Netflix show.
"OH OUI OUI," the 26-year-old replied in the comments.
When Melinda posted her THTH introduction video on Instagram, Marvin wrote, "Sheeeeeesh. Queen."
Shortly thereafter, she shared a video of her doing a runway strut down a crosswalk in New York City.
Marvin continued to support his co-star by writing "FOR REAAAAL AHAHAHA."
He posted "Wooo" along with a fire emoji under one of Melinda's bikini photos, and he also shared the prayer hand emoji on another one of her pre-finale posts.
Though Melinda and Marvin will likely keep fans guessing for some time about where things stand, the two appear to be on good terms.
The first two seasons of Too Hot to Handle are available to stream on Netflix now.