"I'm Going to Dance, Fall in Love, Break Some Hearts, Maybe," Says Peter Vigilante

Season 2 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle features contestants like Carly Lawrence, a self-professed man-eater from Toronto, Canada, Chase De Moor, a professional football player from Arizona, and Larissa Trownson, a lawyer from Auckland, New Zealand.

But which contestant ignited the fans' imaginations the most? Some might name Peter Vigilante, a 21-year-old personal trainer from Staten Island, NY. Here's what you should know about the star.