'Too Hot to Handle' Alum Kori Sampson Has Been Busy Expanding His Businesses

We can all agree that appearing on reality television can boost pretty much anyone’s status. And when you decide to join the cast of a dating show, that popularity can easily skyrocket. So, it’s no surprise that the cast of Netflix 's hit show Too Hot to Handle have become celebrities overnight. And Kori Sampson from Season 1 continues to be a hot topic.

Not only is Kori gorgeous, he has a bad boy persona that the ladies can’t get enough of. Ever since he was booted off the series, fans have wondered what Kori has been up to. Is Kori playing the dating game? Is he still obsessed with fitness? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Not to mention, Kori was later eliminated in the finale because he did not grow enough during his time on the show.

Although Francesca and Kori did go out on a date, he ended up losing in the end. Francesca went on the date and shut Kori’s hopes down in the end to prove her loyalty to Harry.

After basically ignoring Chloe and only appearing interested when it was convenient, Kori turned his attention to Francesca Farago. Francesca was already involved with Harry Jowsey , but that didn’t stop Kori from asking her to go out with him.

While the interest between Chloe Veitch and Kori seemed pretty mutual, Kori ended up ruining things. Instead of pursuing her with pure intentions, he went about things the wrong way.

Although Kori first appeared on Too Hot to Handle on Episode 6, he made the most of his time on the show. Hailing from Hertfordshire in the U.K., the fitness guru was determined to fulfill his sexual desires as opposed to building a deep connection with a potential partner.

Kori has put ‘Too Hot to Handle’ behind him and is now focusing on his modeling and fitness ventures.

Being eliminated from a dating show with a prize naturally stings, but Kori is doing well despite not walking away with love. Since the show has given him a major platform, it was only a matter of time before deals started to come knocking. And because of his good looks and trim physique, Kori has been taking the modeling world by storm.

Article continues below advertisement

One quick scroll through Kori’s Instagram page will show you that he has been landing campaigns left and right. Kori has also taken his love for fitness to the next level. ScreenRant reports that Kori works as a personal trainer and has even started his own business. The star has launched an ebook, My Lean Lifestyle, which fans can find on his website.

Article continues below advertisement

The book is geared at those ready to jump-start or improve their relationship with fitness. It features a variety of diet plans, workout routines, tips for setting goals, and more to help people get in shape.