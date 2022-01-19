Fans of Holly Scarfone of 'Too Hot to Handle' Swear She Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Fans of Holly Scarfone of 'Too Hot to Handle' Swear She Looks Like Kylie JennerBy Kori Williams
Jan. 19 2022, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
After waiting for what feels like forever, Netflix has given us Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. At this point, it seems like a shock that the production crew can even find cast members for this show. Somehow they made it happen, and we get to watch another great season full of drama and sexual frustration.
One of the cast members for Season 3 is Holly Scarfone from Colorado — and fans swear she looks like Kylie Jenner. On the show, she said that she'd like the idea of the guys fighting over her. However, it seems that she had her eyes set on someone specific from the first episode. So, are they together?
Who is Holly Scarfone from 'Too Hot to Handle'?
In her bio on Too Hot to Handle, Holly describes herself as a diva who tends to "call the shots." This self-described wild child said that she pretty much does whatever she wants, and wants a guy who can meet her on that same level. She says she likes the men she dates to be open-minded, and she loves a good accent. Luckily, just like in previous seasons, there are people from all over the world on the show.
It also looks like Holly loves to travel. She has highlights on her Instagram account showcasing different cities across the U.S. like New York City, L.A., and San Diego, and various countries like Mexico and France. She's location-tagged all kinds of places all over the world on her account, and there are a few posts of her on private jets.
What is Holly Scarfone's job?
According to a highlight on her Instagram, Holly has worked as a runway model. There are different posts of her behind the scenes getting her hair and nails done along with a bunch of other peeks into what it's like backstage.
On July 25, 2021, Holly posted a picture on Instagram of her in a cap and gown holding a diploma in her hands. She tagged the University of Colorado Boulder in the post but didn't say what she has a degree in.
Does Holly Scarfone have a boyfriend?
Spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 3 below!
On Too Hot to Handle, we see that Holly has her eyes on Nathan Mngomezulu from the very beginning, and things definitely heat up between them. Due to the rules of the show, they ended up costing their castmates more than $30k in the process. It's not clear if the two are still together, but there are some clues online hinting that they could be.
In an interview with Capital FM, Nathan said that he and Holly have seen one another since the show wrapped. He said that they had a great time in London, and he's planning a future trip to the U.S. to visit her as soon as things with COVID-19 calm down.
You can watch all the available seasons of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix now.