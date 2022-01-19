Dariany Santana Is a New Face on 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 — Who Is She?

Dariany only appears in two scenes in the third season of Too Hot to Handle, but those scenes were enough for her to make a huge impression on viewers. After the contestants found out the truth about their reality TV show circumstances, she seemingly disappeared near the end of Episode 1.

The reason Dariany was around for Episode 1 was that she was posing as the fake show’s host before the contestants realized they’d soon be dealing with an electronic talking box named Lana.