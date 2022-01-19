Fans Already Want to Know About 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 — Just as Season 3 Drops

After discovering that Season 2 and Season 3 filmed back-to-back, many fans are curious to know if Netflix has any other secrets up their sleeve. However, at this time, there are no reports that the streaming service has renewed Too Hot to Handle for a fourth season yet.

Now, let's not get ahead of ourselves and declare THTH dormant; the series typically tops Netflix's viewership data, and it's grown a massive following, so the odds of renewal are relatively high. For now, it's just a waiting game.