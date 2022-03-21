The Best (and Worst) Parts of Shake's Reddit AMA After 'Love Is Blind'

It's no secret that following Love Is Blind Season 2, Shake's fellow castmates were less than thrilled with him. Most have agreed publicly that the way Shake comes across in the show — as shallow and not ready for marriage — is how they perceive him in real life.

No one seems to have remained close to him or wanted to. During his AMA, Shake returned the sentiment when he told Redditors, "Frankly I want nothing to do with any of them."