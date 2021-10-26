NFL Cheerleaders Have Been Known to Make Less Than Minimum Wage

Unfortunately, NFL cheerleaders do not get paid well. But how little or how much cheerleaders make depends on where they are in their career. Sharon R. Vinick, an attorney at Levy Vinick Burrell Hyams, told CNN Sports that payment can range anywhere from $2,000 to $30,000.

A 2021 documentary called A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem discusses this issue with former cheerleader Lacy Thibodeaux-Fields.