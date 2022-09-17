Is Netflix's Limited Romance Series 'From Scratch' Based on a True Story?

"In dreams, as in love, all is possible," Lino tells Amy in the series trailer. Taking from that beautiful sentiment, it's more than possible that From Scratch is based on a true story. OK, so it is?

The tense yet hopeful romance series is based on 2019's New York Times bestselling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by actress Tembi Locke (Never Have I Ever) — who acts as the limited series' co-creator and executive producer. And according to Tudum, Tembi's sister Attica is the showrunner of From Scratch.