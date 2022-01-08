Will We Get ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6? The Co-Creators Aren’t Ready to Leave the Dojo

Despite that flexibility, Josh and the other writers have an endgame, he said. “We’re still writing beyond Season 5,” he revealed. “But it’s been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes.”

Added Jon: “We’ve never said from the beginning how many seasons there would be. I think we always viewed it as at least six was sort of in our heads, but we’re still figuring out exactly what the length for that landing is for all the reasons that Josh mentioned.”