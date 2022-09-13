Did 'Cobra Kai' Walk Away With Any 2022 Emmys? Fans Remain Stunned by Show's Consistency

Did the Netflix series Cobra Kai walk away with any wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards? The series follows the OG Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they raise kids of their own, who are eager to learn the art of karate at the resurrected Cobra Kai dojo.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai just dropped on Netflix (Distractify previously reported that Cobra Kai Season 6 is not officially confirmed, but pretty much guaranteed). So has the series won any Emmys?