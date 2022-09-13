A Former 'Karate Kid' Star Made a Surprise Appearance in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5

It turns out Jessica is still quite the supportive bestie after all these years. At the end of Karate Kid III, Jessica moved back from Los Angeles to Ohio to reunite with a former boyfriend. However, she never quite lost touch with Daniel, and even ended up introducing him to his future wife — Jessica's cousin, Amanda Steiner (now Amanda LaRusso in Cobra Kai).

Jessica appears in Cobra Kai Season 5, Episode 5 to visit Amanda, complete with her famous mac and cheese that she knows Daniel loves.