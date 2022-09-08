'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Gianni DeCenzo Talks Demetri's Journey, Guest Stars, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

"I have to figure out how to tell you all the exciting things that we have going on in Season 5 without losing my job," the actor laughed. "Honestly, all I can say is ... we're gonna have to see kind of what Daniel and Johnny are gonna do from that point on" following the closing of the dojos.

Adding, "For my character, all I can say is you're gonna want to keep watching. Demetri has had, like, a lot of growth from Season 1 to now."