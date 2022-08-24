This 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Recap Will Make You Want to Return to the Dojo

Although Season 4 of the acclaimed martial arts dramedy series Cobra Kai premiered less than eight months ago, Netflix is already gearing up to debut the highly-anticipated fifth season in the coming weeks.

Starring Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka — who reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the Karate Kid film franchise — the show takes place nearly three decades after their match at the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament.