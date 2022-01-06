Could Hilary Swank Be Reprising Her Role as Julie Pierce in Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai'?

Cobra Kai features Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and as the series has progressed, it’s featured more characters from the original movies, including Martin Love and Elizabeth Shue.

But with Season 5 on the horizon, the question on everybody’s mind is whether Cobra Kai will feature a guest appearance from Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce from 1994's The Next Karate Kid.