'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' Live Action Cast Draws Strong Fan Opinions — Is It Real?

A viral TikTok announced that Disney has cast its live action take on the animated classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame. According to Inside the Magic, Josh Gad is already attached to the project as a producer. Several A-list Hollywood actors will also allegedly appear in the hotly-anticipated film.

So, is this cast announcement real? Or have Disney fans jumped the gun? Read on for the scoop on who will allegedly take on roles in the live action Hunchback of Notre Dame, and what the reported Quasimodo has to say at this juncture.

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' live action cast reportedly includes some familiar faces from past Disney movies.

According to the announcement shared on TikTok, some cast members set to take on the live action Hunchback of Notre Dame are familiar faces from past Disney movies. On the top of this list is Josh, who of course played LeFou in the live action version of Beauty and the Beast, and voices Olaf in the Frozen films. Josh will play the lead role in the Hunchback movie, Quasimodo, per the viral announcement.

Chris Evans is also part of the cast of the upcoming Disney live action film — if the TikTok is to be believed — and is no stranger to working with the House of Mouse, having played Captain America in numerous Avengers movies.

Also joining The Hunchback of Notre Dame live action cast, allegedly, is Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman for Marvel rival DC Comics. Scandalous!

We'll also reportedly get to see Imelda Staunton, who took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Kelsey Grammer, Jack Black, Peter Capaldi, and — wait for it — Sacha Baron Cohen round out the group of A-list actors set to entertain fans in the upcoming live action adaptation.

The release date for the live action 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' might have us waiting a hot minute.

Fans won't get to see The Hunchback of Notre Dame live action cast step into their famous roles until 2025, when the film is released, at least according to the TikTok.

The comments section quickly filled up with strong opinions about the cast announcement, with some people opining that Josh doesn't have to do every Disney movie. Other commenters weren't loving Gal as Esmeralda, while plenty of people just aren't happy with the notion of another live action reimagining of a classic animated movie.

However, Josh has already responded to the rumors about the film, and set us straight about what is really going on with casting for the live action Hunchback.

Taking to Instagram to address the cast announcement on the movie poster, Josh commented, "Wow. This spread quickly." He went on to clarify, "Okay, for the record, this is not real. This is a fancast!" "Love that you guys all want this," Josh added, noting, "We do, too!"

Finally, Josh told fans, "The script is one of the best I have read and hopefully the powers that be will see this love and let us make the live action adaptation the original animated film deserves."