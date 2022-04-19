Is Gamora in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?By Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 19 2022, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Ah, glorious purpose.
On April 18, Marvel Studios officially released the first trailer for its summer blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming installment follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looking for a new purpose in life; unfortunately, that's cut short once a new threat — Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) — arrives on the scene and attempts to eliminate all gods.
The teaser also hints at reassembling the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula briefly appearing in the first half of the footage. However, a certain adopted daughter of Thanos and former assassin is missing from the group: Gamora. As a result, fans can't help but ask: "Where is Gamora? Who is Gamora? Why is Gamora?!"
So, is Gamora in Thor: Love and Thunder, or is she on her own somewhere? Here's everything we know.
Is Gamora in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?
Following the release of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, several fans expressed their grief over Gamora's absence.
"I kept on looking for Gamora in the Love and Thunder trailer and was like, 'where’s my girl wtf' then I remembered… day ruined," one person shared on Twitter. Another commented, "I’m so excited for Love and Thunder, but, god seeing the Guardians made me remember the Gamora-shaped hole in my heart."
We also have a Gamora-shaped hole in our hearts and it's because our favorite badass is most likely not in Thor: Love and Thunder. Ugh, we know — it's heartbreaking. We just want to see our girl again!
MCU fans remember that at the end of Endgame, the Guardians prepare to embark on a journey to find Gamora, who died in Infinity War but returned when her 2014 counterpart time-traveled to 2023 in Endgame. So, her current location is unknown.
Plus, with Thor joining the Guardians at the end of Endgame, it's safe to say the team drops off the former king of Asgard somewhere before finally setting off on their search for Gamora (thus, kicking off the story in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).
Zoe Saldaña wants Gamora to reunite with her Guardians family.
Surely we will miss Gamora's presence in Thor: Love and Thunder, but we're thrilled to see her story continue in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And it seems Zoe Saldaña is excited as well, as she opened up about her wishes for her character at ACE Comic-Con in 2019.
"I would eventually, there's a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians, but there's also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora," Zoe explained via ComicBook.
She added, "I've never seen that, and she's, you know, she's considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians."
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.