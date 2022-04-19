The teaser also hints at reassembling the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula briefly appearing in the first half of the footage. However, a certain adopted daughter of Thanos and former assassin is missing from the group: Gamora. As a result, fans can't help but ask: "Where is Gamora? Who is Gamora? Why is Gamora?!"

So, is Gamora in Thor: Love and Thunder, or is she on her own somewhere? Here's everything we know.