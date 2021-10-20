From high-flying action sequences to jumping off of a building, Hollywood stunt doubles are key to making a production look, well, real. Part of movie-making magic is that actors typically do not attempt dangerous stunts while shooting due to safety reasons.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Emmy-nominated stunt performer and producer Julia Maggio about what it takes to be a professional stunt-double in Hollywood.

Instead, production teams hire stunt doubles who have the same body build, athleticism, and extensive training to perform fight choreography, jump from high places, flip, and of course, take many falls. Being a Hollywood stunt double is a tough job that requires constant training and an understanding that bumps and bruises are part of everyday life.

From 'Cobra Kai' to Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame,' Julia Maggio talks being a Hollywood stunt performer.

According to Julia, it's typical for the performer to be working on multiple projects at one time. "So I would have rehearsal for Cobra Kai, learn a huge fight scene, then go work Legacies in between, and then have to come back to Cobra Kai for that scene and actually film it," she explained to Distractify. "So it can be super hectic but I actually prefer that kind of lifestyle, working on multiple things all at the same time."

When she's not on a job, Julia is constantly training to stay in shape and "clean up" skills or learn new ones. Plus, consistently training helps to keep a performer safe.

'The most that I can do and that I can control is to be a well-trained performer. You never want to get there on the day and then injure yourself, and the director asks for one more take and you say you can't. That puts the entire production and your boss and yourself in a little bit of a pickle," she said. She added, "The main thing for safety is really actually on our stunt coordinator and our stunt team. ... [They are] some of the best people in the industry that really aspire to be as safe as humanly possible."