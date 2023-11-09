Home > Entertainment > Movies Tina Fey's New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Doubles as a Musical, Has Star-Studded Cast The trailer for the new 'Mean Girls' movie has been released and it looks promising. Tina Fey remade the movie and it has a star-studded cast. By D.M. Nov. 8 2023, Published 10:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Paramount Pictures

The Plastics are back! On Nov. 8, 2023, Paramount released the trailer for the reimagined Mean Girls movie, which sees Tina Fey reprise her role as Ms. Norbury. Tina announced plans to remake the classic in January 2020, with a new cast and a few familiar faces.

The new movie seems to combine the vibe of the original Mean Girls movie released in 2004 as well as the 2018 Broadway musical. What can Mean Girls fans expect from the new movie? Some fans still have questions.

The new ‘Mean Girls’ movie will be inspired by its predecessors.

The new Mean Girls movie will be based on the 2004 film and the 2018 musical of the same name. The original Mean Girls, which starred Lindsey Lohan as Cady, was adapted from Rosalind Wiseman's book "Queen Bees and Wannabes.”

Mean Girls chronicled Cady’s messy rise to popularity at North Shore High School. Cady initially struggles to fit in at the American institution, as she previously lived in Africa. However, Cady meets Janis and Damian and the three devise a plan to dismantle the clique known as The Plastics.

The movie is also set to be a musical, like the 2018 Broadway production. However, the trailer doesn't feature any of the songs from the upcoming film. Some fans were angered by the absence of any theatrical performances in the trailer.

Fans suggested that Paramount was trying to avoid angering fans of the original film. “Why are you hiding that this is a musical,” one person asked on Twitter. While another added, “I had no idea that this was a musical until I read your comment, and I was so confused why this was being remade.”

The new 'Mean Girls' movie has a star-studded cast.

Angourie Rice will be taking on the role of Cady Heron, with Auli’I Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey starring as Janis and Damian, respectively. The film, which is based on the 2004 classic, will also see Tim Meadows return as the outlandish Principal Duvall.

Fans of Broadway will also be familiar with Renée Rapp. Renée played Regina George in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls and will step back into her role for the big-screen iteration of the story. Avantika will be playing Karen Shetty, while Bebe Wood will be taking on the role of Gretchen Wieners.

Tina has also tapped a few of her famous pals to join the 2024 Mean Girls movie. The Office’s Jenna Fischer will be playing Cady’s mom, Mrs. Heron. Jon Hamm will be playing the extremely inappropriate Coach Carr, and Busy Philips will be starring as Regina’s problematic mom, Mrs. George.

It isn't clear if any other OG ‘Mean Girls’ actors will appear in the new film.

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reunited in 2022 for a conversation for Interview Magazine, and the pair discussed the possibility of being a part of the Mean Girls reboot. “I don’t know,” Lindsay said. “I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, “Oh no.” We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

