Jonathan Bennett and Fiancé Jaymes Vaughan Talk "Creating All of Our Own Traditions" at Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

The couple, who partnered with Kay Jewelers to design same-sex wedding bands, spoke exclusively with Distractify about their upcoming nuptials and their journey to become husband and husband.

Mean Girls star and Hallmark movie alum Jonathan Bennett recently got engaged! The actor's longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan proposed to him in November 2020, and the pair have been sharing the details of their wedding planning as they go.

Jonathan and Jaymes are using their wedding to create new "traditions."

Jonathan and Jaymes have many of the details of their wedding ironed out already. They'll wed at the Unico Hotel; the colors are green, white, and wood; and their wedding party will do away with gendered traditions. But to the couple, their wedding is more than just a celebration of their love — they see it as an opportunity to give back to their loved ones and let their families get to know each other.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"What's important to us more than anything is bringing our families together for the week of the wedding," Jonathan says. "The wedding is not only a time for us to say I love you and bring our families together, but a time for us to say thank you to the people who matter most in our lives — who are all going to be in the same place at the same time."

Their venue is at an all-inclusive resort, and they plan to spoil their guests where they can. The couple says their families haven't had the opportunity to meet yet, and their destination wedding will be the perfect opportunity for them to get to know each other before the families combine. But most of all, Jonathan and Jaymes see their wedding as an opportunity to break away from some of the typical wedding traditions to create their own.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love that we're creating all of our own traditions," Jaymes says. "Everyone in our bridal party is simply called our best, nobody is tied to any specific gender norms of the clothing ... We're not having anyone walking us down the aisle. We're phasing in the traditions we want to set for us." Their rings, which Jaymes had custom-designed, are part of these new traditions.