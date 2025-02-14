Lauren Speed-Hamilton Has Opinions About the ‘Love Is Blind’ Vetting Process (EXCLUSIVE) "I’d love to see an even deeper vetting process to ensure everyone is truly ready for marriage," Lauren told 'Distractify.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 14 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Since 2020, Love Is Blind has chaotically proven how blind love can be. While the show, which starts its eighth season in February 2025, has had several success stories, they tend to get overshadowed by the dramatic divorces, infidelity allegations, and baby mama drama of it all. Thankfully, LIB fans have fan-favorite couple Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton to look at to confirm some people on the show come for love and not an opportunity for fame.

Since getting married in Season 1, Lauren and Cameron have continued melting our hearts. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in November 2024. Fans are hoping the show's Season 8 couples will get back to what we fell in love with back then, and the cast seems promising. Season 8, filmed in Minneapolis, Minn., included the show's largest cast, adding 32 singles ranging from 26 to 43. However, recent seasons have shown casting doesn't always do their homework.

While promoting her podcast with Kelley Blue Book, Life in Drive, Lauren spoke to Distractify about Love Is Blind Season 8 and why the show must reconsider its vetting process.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton addresses 'Love Is Blind's' recent vetting process

Lauren and Cameron have shared how going on Love Is Blind before the world knew about it was a leap of faith, one they later wrote about in their 2021 book of the same name. They had no idea where it would lead, yet they were determined to find their forever person. As a LIB viewer, Lauren told us she wants to see more of what she and Cam had in Season 8 and future seasons.

"I think Love Is Blind is an incredible concept, but like any reality show, there’s always room for improvement," she explained. "It’s such a unique social experiment that really challenges people, so I’d love to see an even deeper vetting process to ensure everyone is truly ready for marriage."

Since Love Is Blind's run, three couples have gotten divorced. The first came from Season 2 couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who filed for divorce in August 2022. Another couple from the season, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, followed suit and divorced that same month. In January 2025, Season 7's Ashley Adionser filed for divorce from Tyler Francis months after the couple sparked attention due to Tyler conceiving multiple children with his friend, which he initially hid from her before they got engaged.

The drama surrounding Tyler and the mother of his children further caused online debate about the show's vetting process. Viewers wondered whether casting looks into the cast's backgrounds as thoroughly as needed. The doubt escalated when several TikTok users said they knew multiple contestants personally and felt they weren't marriage material, including Ben Mezzenga and Benji Smith. A TikTok user named Andra (@hopeyoufindyourdad) has slammed the show for casting several men she dated who treated her poorly.

Lauren hopes to see less "clout chasing" on 'Love Is Blind.'

Lauren also addressed the addition of more seasoned singles to Season 8. Ahead of the season's Valentine's Day 2025 premiere, Netflix announced that Amanda, a 43-year-old District Retail Manager, was the oldest single entering the pods. Lauren said that while adding people in their forties can switch up the show's process, including younger people can work too, so long as everyone's end goal is the same.