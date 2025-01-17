Trisha Paytas Would Love to Join 'RHOBH' — and She Already Has the Perfect Tagline! (EXCLUSIVE) "I will literally work to get coffee to be involved." By Anna Quintana Published Jan. 17 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

If you have ever wondered if manifesting works, just take a look at Trisha Paytas. In 2021 on her now-defunct Frenemies podcast, Trisha predicted that she would be on Saturday Night Live one day, and in December 2024, she made her debut on the late-night sketch show alongside host Paul Mescal.

Now, in 2025, Trisha is headlining her very own Broadway show, complete with musical numbers and surprise guests. However, the Just Trish podcast host has more items on her bucket list that we have no doubt she will cross off. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Trisha reveals she is ready to be a Bravo housewife – and a few other TV shows she would love to make an appearance on.

Source: Will Heath/NBC Trisha Paytas during the “Spotify Wrapped” sketch on December 7, 2024.

Trisha Paytas reveals she would love to join 'RHOBH' — and she has the perfect tagline ready to go.

Trisha is no stranger to television. Before her recent SNL appearance, the mother of two made a memorable cameo on Modern Family in 2011. If you haven't watched Season 3, Episode 6, titled "Go Bullfrogs!," you are definitely missing out. "I loved Modern Family! We still watch it to this day, I wish they would bring it back so I could go on again," she told Distractify exclusively while promoting her partnership with Lyft x DoorDash.

Source: ABC Trisha Paytas on 'Modern Family' in 2011.

However, there is no shortage of TV shows that Trisha would love to star in and we need casting directors to reach out to the influencer. "Current shows I’m obsessed with and would love to be on — Bridgerton (I’m currently in London hello!), Traitors, White Lotus (especially if they make it to Japan), and if they did a Desperate Housewives reboot set in the '60s, I will literally work to get coffee to be involved," Trisha added.