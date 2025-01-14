Brianna Chickenfry Sparks Romance Rumors With "Fake Boyfriend" on Social Media Brianna Chickenfry hopes to make her "fake boyfriend" her "real boyfriend" soon. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 14 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @ihatebriannachickenfry

Since her messy breakup with singer Zach Bryan in October 2024, podcast host Brianna Chickenfry has been living her best life! She had fun and enjoyed a New York sunrise with a man she nicknamed "Aussie boy" in November, but when it comes to officially moving on, it looks like Brianna is in no rush.

In fact, while chatting with Us Weekly at the 2025 Golden Globes, the influencer shared that she made a playful bet with her BFFs podcast co-host Josh Richards: She's sworn off boyfriends until the first day of summer, June 21. Brianna is confident she can stick to the challenge, but Josh seems a bit skeptical — and with good reason, as it appears she may already have a new man in her life!

Source: Instagram / @briannalapaglia

So, does Brianna Chickenfry have a new boyfriend?

On Jan. 13, 2025, Brianna shared a TikTok video of herself getting ready for a night out. She’s currently on a brand trip with makeup brand Tarte, alongside several other content creators. However, it looks like Brianna brought a mystery man along for the ride!

In the video, an unidentified guy appeared in the background, but by 16 seconds in, he's in the bathroom with Brianna — and they share a steamy kiss! After Brianna finishes her makeup and adds some accessories, the man reappears, rubbing his face in front of the camera as Brianna smiles. By the end of the video, he's lounging on the bed, casually scrolling through his phone, while Brianna shows off her shoes and bag for the night.

Many fans quickly flooded the comments, speculating that the man might be NHL player Mat Barzal, but a closer look reveals it's definitely not him — they don't look like each other at all! So for now, Brianna's new guy remains a mystery.