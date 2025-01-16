Trisha Paytas Talks New Broadway Show — and a Return to 'SNL'? (EXCLUSIVE) "Moses is truly my biggest fan." By Anna Quintana Published Jan. 16 2025, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Trisha Paytas is headed to Broadway. The Just Trish podcast host and mom of two recently announced her new show, Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, which will run in New York City on February 3 at the St. James Theatre.

Luckily for the LA resident, Lyft is available nationwide as Trisha also partnered with the ride-share company to promote its collaboration with DoorDash. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Trisha shared details about her Broadway show, her dream celebrity audience member, and her go-to DoorDash order.

Source: Courtesy Lyft

Trisha Paytas is excited to return to Broadway with her family.

After a successful Christmas show at The Beacon and a viral appearance on Saturday Night Live, Trisha is returning to NYC for a one-night-only musical theater extravaganza that will feature musical numbers, surprise guests, and possibly a live mukbang.

"I couldn’t be more excited to go to Broadway," she told Distractify, before revealing her dream audience members. "I would be hyped to see anyone currently in the audience. [I] met Megan Hilty and she asked me about my show, I’d probably scream if I saw her. Or Kristin Chenoweth. They’re two of my Broadway heroes."

However, Trisha won't be traveling alone. Her husband Moses Hacmon and her two daughters — Malibu and Elvis — will also be tagging along for Trisha's Broadway moment. "The family will definitely be in NYC to support. I have a very busy schedule with rehearsals and press the weeks leading up and having my husband and girls keep me grounded and focused," Trisha told us. "Moses is truly my biggest fan and just knowing I get to perform for him is my motivation."

Trisha is also excited about her partnership with Lyft x DoorDash.

Along with Broadway, Trisha also teamed up with Lyft to promote its partnership with DoorDash to offer benefits on both rides and local delivery. DashPass members will unlock monthly rideshare benefits at no additional cost, and eligible Lyft riders will receive a free trial of DashPass.

Source: Courtesy Lyft

"This partnership was truly the ideal fit because I use both apps already in our day to day life. Lyft has been our go-to for years because of its convenience and affordability. And DoorDash truly has been our #1 delivery app because of how many options are on there," Trisha added. "Being a Dash Pass member has also made ordering food more economical! We order about 4x a week of DoorDash."

Her go-to DoorDash order? "Cheesecake Factory because it has something for the whole family — we get fried Mac and cheese balls, avocado egg rolls, flat bread, salmon, chicken littles, and jambalaya and just share all of it" she shared. "It’s our fun weekend feast."

So, what's next for Trisha after she conquers Broadway? Hopefully, more Broadway and maybe even another appearance on SNL! She also recently announced The Eras of Trish Tour across the U.S. in 2025.