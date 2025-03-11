Madison Slams Michelle in Never Before Seen Clip at 'Married at First Sight' Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I just think as a 38-year-old woman, you should be a little bit more mature about handling a situation like this." By Allison DeGrushe Published March 11 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Wow, what a chaotic season of Married at First Sight, right?! Season 18 has been a total rollercoaster, and even though the finale has aired, the drama is still going strong. The cast came back together for a juicy reunion special, and let's just say, the tension is definitely still simmering. As everyone revisits the shocking and emotional moments from the season, more drama unfolds.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, things take a turn when Michelle Tomblin finds herself in the hot seat. Never before seen footage reveals Madison Myers calls her "immature" and tells her to "keep [her] name out of [her] mouth." Yikes!

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Madison calls out Michelle in a never-before-seen clip shown at the 'Married at First Sight' reunion.

The clip kicks off with reunion host Kevin Frazier addressing Michelle, telling her that her husband, David Trimble, took "a lot of heat" this season — but, as Kevin points out, David wasn't the only one in the hot seat. With that, Kevin directs everyone's attention to a piece of never-before-seen footage that he calls "important," and it doesn't take long for the tension to rise.

What follows is an unreleased confessional from Madison, and it's not pretty. She wastes no time ripping into Michelle, saying, "I don't know why I'm being brought into this, between [Michelle] and David." Madison doesn't hold back as she continues to tear apart Michelle's behavior, saying that she's been handling the situation "very immaturely ... in a lot of different ways."

Article continues below advertisement

Madison doesn't stop there. She goes on, "I think she's, like, grasping for straws and answers. I don't have anything to hide!" Clearly frustrated, Madison adds that she wished Michelle would've addressed the issue with her off-camera, claiming that the whole thing felt like a cheap attempt to "come at [her] with something."

Article continues below advertisement

Then Madison takes it up a notch, getting even more pointed in her critique. "I just think as a 38-year-old woman, you should be a little bit more mature about handling a situation like this. I'm sorry, but it's childish," she says, making it crystal clear that she's done with the drama. "Michelle needs to understand that I'm not involved in her and David's s--t … end of story, period. Keep my name out of your mouth."