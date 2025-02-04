David Admits He Texted Another Woman on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I'm manning up to my own mistake." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 4 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Honesty is key in any relationship, and that goes double for the couples on Married at First Sight. But when David admits to texting another woman in an exclusive MAFS clip ahead of the Feb. 4 episode, it changes things for Michelle. But when it comes down to it, did David cheat on Michelle on MAFS or was the exchange as harmless as he makes it seem?

Article continues below advertisement

Well, harmless is an understatement any way you look at it. And Michelle is quick to point that out to David. Although she appreciates his honesty and he says he is "manning up" to own the mistake he made, it might be too little too late. The future of their marriage really depends on what Michelle views as cheating at this point.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Did David cheat on Michelle on 'MAFS'?

In the clip, David admits that he texted another woman. But when he tried to send one specific response, that text accidentally went to Michelle instead. And if he hadn't sent that text to his wife by accident, whatever exchange David had going on with a woman by the name of Tiffany might have actually continued.

"That's the whole truth," David says, when Michelle asks if the texting with Tiffany went further. For now, according to David, things didn't progress further than texting the other woman for about a week. But Michelle isn't so sure she believes him. Since he had kept the texting "relationship" a secret for as long as he did, that might be considered cheating in itself for some.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle tells David he is "out of [his] mind" for wanting to try and clear things up ahead of a couples' retreat with the other couples of MAFS. Because for Michelle, it isn't as simple as David telling her about texting someone else. "You've literally put yourself on a pedestal, like 'I'm this great guy, loyalty, I would never disrespect you,'" Michelle says. And for her, the "big lie" is a big deal.

Article continues below advertisement

What does David do for a living on 'Married at First Sight'?

Outside of MAFS, David keeps busy with two different jobs. He had helped run his family's bar for more than 15 years, and he's a project manager and family resource specialist. He does still live at home, which might have been a deal-breaker for Michelle. But she was willing to overlook any concerns about that to make their marriage work.

Source: Lifetime