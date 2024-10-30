Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' Teases a Cheating Scandal and Partner Swap Apparently, not all of the couples in Season 18 are perfect matches. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 30 2024, 9:07 a.m. ET Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video; Misha Media Photography; Yosmaira Ochoa Photography

There is no such thing as the perfect couple on Married at First Sight, but to be fair, the singles don't go into the experiment expecting perfection. They do, however, agree to go on the show and be matched for marriage with the hope that their match remains faithful. But when a Married at First Sight cheating scandal was teased ahead of Season 18, it got plenty of fans worried about the established couples.

If someone cheats, or two of the married pairs swap partners, that could change things in a big way — especially since the five couples all get married in the first few episodes of the season. So, who cheated on MAFS and who decided to leave their partner for someone else in the group? There are some ideas out there about who does what this season.

Source: Lifetime

Who cheated on 'Married at First Sight' in Season 18?

There are five couples who get married in Season 18, but apparently, at least one of them has an unfaithful partner. Twists like this are nothing new to the experiment, though. There was a time in the past where a groom was left at the altar and had to be re-matched, after all. And then there was one bride who got the ick from her new husband on their wedding night and could barely stand him on their honeymoon.

Needless to say, sometimes the experts aren't as right as they think they are when they match singles to have them get married. But no one could foresee that someone would cheat in Season 18 of MAFS. And, according to some fans, there are obvious guesses as to who might be unfaithful before Decision Day is even on the horizon.

On one Reddit thread about the MAFS infidelity, a user pointed out that Michelle and David seem to be the most likely couple judging by the promos for the season. They added that they believe Ikechi and Emem are the other couple. Though to be fair, Ikechi and Emem seem to be a solid match from the beginning. Someone else theorized that Juan and Karla swap partners with David and Michelle.

Then there's Thomas, who admits to being unfaithful in the past when he married Camille. For now, though, it's still not totally clear who cheats and which couples, if any, actually swap partners this season.

They’d have to file a damn federal subpoena to get me to tell her girlfriends I cheated #MAFS #Marriedatfirstsight pic.twitter.com/L76juT0c26 — Successfully Lazy (@HyenaWoods) October 30, 2024

Have couples ever swapped partners on 'MAFS' before?

As far as the U.S. version of MAFS goes, the couples are usually pretty straight-laced. There was the time in Season 16 when Gina and Mack went on a date following their respective divorces with their partners. But an actual couples' swap of sorts has not happened. The Australian version of MAFS, on the other hand, does things a bit differently and there have been multiple swaps on that show in the franchise.