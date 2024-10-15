Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' Is Here! Find out Which Couples Are Still Together Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' follows five Chicago-based couples. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 15 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Season 18 of Married at First Sight is right around the corner, and we can't wait to see how it plays out! This time around, 10 lovely singles from Chicago are diving headfirst into love and exchanging vows with total strangers at the altar.

With a more mature cast, this season promises plenty of drama, including a shocking cheating scandal that leads to a couple swap. Now, with that in mind, let's see which, if any, of the Season 18 couples are still together!

Are any of the 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 couples still together?

At the time of writing, it's unclear if any couples from Married at First Sight Season 18 are still together, but that won't stop us from speculating! For starters, Karla recently posted a photo on her business Instagram of her and Juan clinking champagne glasses on their wedding night, paired with the song "When I'm in Your Arms" by Cleo Sol. How romantic is that?!

Since both have private Instagram accounts, it’s hard to tell if they're following each other, but we’re optimistic! In fact, a clip from the season premiere teases that Karla and Juan share a strong connection when it comes to intimacy. They're both eager to explore and try new things, so their chemistry could very well be off the charts.

As for Camille and Thomas, neither of them has a social media presence, making it tough to figure out if they're still together. However, in a clip from the premiere, Camille tells her bridesmaids that she's "freaking out a little bit." When her friend Tyna asks what she wants to do, Camille says, "I don't know. I'm literally thinking that I'm almost ready to go in the opposite direction."

She then asks the girls if it would be "the end of the world" if she walked away, and her friends reassure her that it wouldn't be, but gently remind her, "You know you want this." Given Camille's hesitation on her wedding day, we think there's a good chance she and Thomas' marriage might not last. But who knows? They could surprise us all and prove that their love can withstand anything!

As for Madison and Allen, they both have private Instagram pages, so it's unclear if they are following each other. However, we think there's a good chance they are! David doesn’t seem to be on Instagram, but Michelle is — though her account is private, like her castmates'. So, again, this makes it difficult to determine if they're still together or if they went their separate ways.