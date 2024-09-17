Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Meet the Singles Ready to Say "I Do" in Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' features a "mature cast with more twists and turns than ever before," per a Lifetime press release. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 17 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Guess what's back and better than ever? That's right — Married at First Sight! The award-winning series is returning to Chicago for Season 18, where 10 singles will take the plunge and marry total strangers at the altar.

This season boasts a more mature cast and promises even more drama, including a jaw-dropping cheating scandal that sparks a couple swap, sure to leave viewers stunned. Keep scrolling to meet the Season 18 cast of Married at First Sight!

Camille and Thomas

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

Camille, 32, is ready to transition from her independent life to building a future with a husband! With a stable career and a deep appreciation for Married at First Sight, she values the show's clarity on men's intentions and trusts the experts to guide her to her perfect match. Thomas, 42, inspired by his twin's happiness, is eager to embrace marriage! After a nine-year relationship ended due to his hesitation to commit, he's focused on personal growth.

David and Michelle

Source: Misha Media Photography

David, 35, inspired by his parents’ successful marriage, is ready to find true love through Married at First Sight. Having learned from past relationships, David is confident in his readiness for commitment and trusts the experts to help him. As for Michelle, 38, she's certain she’s ready for marriage and excited to find her soulmate on Married at First Sight after six years of being single. She's open to having children, but she's also considering adoption or fostering.

Emem and Ikechi

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

Now that she's established professionally and found her voice, Emem, 34, is finally ready to start the next chapter of her life! She's not interested in dating around and sees Married at First Sight as a unique opportunity and the perfect fit for her. Ikechi, 41, met the MAFS experts in Houston in 2020 — but now that career opportunities brought him to Chicago, he's more than ready to find the love of his life through the show.

Karla and Juan

Source: Yosmaira Ochoa Photography

Karla, 33, has healed from unhealthy patterns and is now ready to find a partner who complements her and helps build a happy family. She's excited about Married at First Sight and open to finding love in a unique, unconventional way. When it comes to Juan, 36, he feels his looks often overshadow his potential as a serious partner. He's drawn to Married at First Sight because it focuses on his character, and he's ready for a deep, meaningful marriage.

Madison and Allen

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

Allen, 35, truly believes his genuine nature, vulnerability, and dedication make him a great fit for the Married at First Sight experiment. That said, he's hoping to find his soulmate to share his love and spend the rest of his life with!

