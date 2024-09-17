Meet the Singles Ready to Say "I Do" in Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight'
Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' features a "mature cast with more twists and turns than ever before," per a Lifetime press release.
Guess what's back and better than ever? That's right — Married at First Sight! The award-winning series is returning to Chicago for Season 18, where 10 singles will take the plunge and marry total strangers at the altar.
This season boasts a more mature cast and promises even more drama, including a jaw-dropping cheating scandal that sparks a couple swap, sure to leave viewers stunned.
Keep scrolling to meet the Season 18 cast of Married at First Sight!
Camille and Thomas
Camille, 32, is ready to transition from her independent life to building a future with a husband! With a stable career and a deep appreciation for Married at First Sight, she values the show's clarity on men's intentions and trusts the experts to guide her to her perfect match.
Thomas, 42, inspired by his twin's happiness, is eager to embrace marriage! After a nine-year relationship ended due to his hesitation to commit, he's focused on personal growth.
David and Michelle
David, 35, inspired by his parents’ successful marriage, is ready to find true love through Married at First Sight. Having learned from past relationships, David is confident in his readiness for commitment and trusts the experts to help him.
As for Michelle, 38, she's certain she’s ready for marriage and excited to find her soulmate on Married at First Sight after six years of being single. She's open to having children, but she's also considering adoption or fostering.
Emem and Ikechi
Now that she's established professionally and found her voice, Emem, 34, is finally ready to start the next chapter of her life! She's not interested in dating around and sees Married at First Sight as a unique opportunity and the perfect fit for her.
Ikechi, 41, met the MAFS experts in Houston in 2020 — but now that career opportunities brought him to Chicago, he's more than ready to find the love of his life through the show.
Karla and Juan
Karla, 33, has healed from unhealthy patterns and is now ready to find a partner who complements her and helps build a happy family. She's excited about Married at First Sight and open to finding love in a unique, unconventional way.
When it comes to Juan, 36, he feels his looks often overshadow his potential as a serious partner. He's drawn to Married at First Sight because it focuses on his character, and he's ready for a deep, meaningful marriage.
Madison and Allen
Allen, 35, truly believes his genuine nature, vulnerability, and dedication make him a great fit for the Married at First Sight experiment. That said, he's hoping to find his soulmate to share his love and spend the rest of his life with!
Madison, 29, has been single for nearly three years and feels she's finally ready to find her husband. She sees Married at First Sight as a way to avoid wasting time (aka she wants to skip those endless talking stages) and potential heartbreak from traditional dating.
Season 18 of Married at First Sight premieres on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. EST, only on Lifetime.