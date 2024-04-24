Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Season 18 of 'MAFS' Might Feature Another Bride Who Isn't Sure About the Experiment One of the brides in Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' might get cold feet ahead of her wedding. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 24 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Season 17 of Married at First Sight featured a first for the franchise — one of the brides left her husband-to-be at the altar and the experts were forced to find him a new match. Now, after the trailer for Season 18 dropped after Season 17's finale, we have another potential runaway bride who could shake things up for everyone early on.

But is there actually a runaway bride in Season 18 of MAFS or is it just some clever editing in the trailer? Either way, viewers are ready to get to know the next batch of couples and learn who may or may not go through with their nuptials. Because let's face it, there is plenty of drama that goes down in any given season of the Lifetime series. And the trailer has a few clues about it already.

Does Season 18 of 'MAFS' have a runaway bride?

When Michael's bride realized she couldn't go through with the wedding and left him at the altar in Season 17 of MAFS, it was unprecedented. The thought of having that happen all over again the very next season seems like an impossibility, especially since you have to assume the experts did their work doubly hard for the next installment. But the trailer for Season 18 does tease a bride getting cold feet.

In the trailer that aired after Season 17's multi-part reunion, you can hear a woman say, "Would it be the end of the world if I just literally didn't do this?" Shortly after that, someone else says, "Is she running away?" However, since viewers saw this happen once already, it seems unlikely that Season 18 of MAFS features the second runaway bride in succession right after the seventeenth season.

The season 18 - Chicago, countdown begins.



I will see you all in June/July for the drama, shade, and divorces!#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSDenver #MAFSDenverReunion pic.twitter.com/rzAODiMpED — K E N N E C T E D (@KENNECTED) April 18, 2024

Instead, judging by the promo, there will be lots of other drama between the newly formed couples. At one point in the preview, one of the presumed husbands gets up and leaves while spewing some expletives. There are other couples who appear to build connections, but we all know that some MAFS relationships can end overnight. So, runaway bride or not, viewers can expect plenty of drama within the couples.

The Season 18 premiere of 'Married at First Sight' comes not long after Season 17 ended.

Many seasons of MAFS alternate between a winter season and a summer season. Although there isn't yet a date announced for Season 18, since Season 18 premiered in October 2023 and ended in April 2024, it would make sense for the new season to premiere on Lifetime in the summer of 2024.

