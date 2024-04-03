Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight 'Married at First Sight' Sweethearts Jamie and Doug Are Keeping the Romance Alive Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, the iconic couple from Season 1 of 'Married at First Sight', are still happily married and expanding their family! By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 3 2024, Published 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

This wild ride of a reality show known as Married at First Sight may seem like it's aiming for heartbreak central, but guess what? Love is winning big time! Out of a dazzling 64 couples matched over 16 seasons, 12 pairs are still going strong. Who would've thought that true love could sprout from such wacky beginnings?!

Article continues below advertisement

And guess what? Among those lovebirds soaring high are none other than the OGs themselves, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner! If you're curious to dive into their love story and see where they're at now, stick around for the scoop.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Where are Jamie and Doug from 'Married at First Sight' now?

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, the Season 1 power couple who tied the knot on March 23, 2014, are still together and head over heels in love! But their journey together has been anything but ordinary.

In July 2016, they shared the joyous news of expecting their first child, only to face heartbreak with a miscarriage just a week later — but they didn't lose hope! They announced their second pregnancy in February 2017, and their daughter, Henley Grace, brought immeasurable joy when she arrived on Aug. 22, 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Their resilience was tested again when they shared the exciting news of another pregnancy on Christmas Day 2018, but sadly, Jamie experienced another miscarriage in January 2019. Undeterred, the pair bravely announced their third pregnancy on Sept. 6, 2019, and welcomed their son, Hendrix Douglas, into the world on May 13, 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

But wait, there's more! On Feb. 20, 2024, Jamie surprised everyone with the news of her fourth pregnancy, exclaiming her gratitude for the blessings despite the hurdles they've faced. "I'M FINALLY PREGNANT!!! I wanna scream it from the rooftops!!!" she excitedly wrote on Instagram alongside a video of a positive pregnancy test. "I can't thank YOU enough for praying for us! GOD IS GOOD!!!"

"It's been over three years of trying," Jamie added. "I've been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, 'low-normal' AMH, [and] advanced maternal age, and I'm probably missing something else that was thrown at us ….. BUT GOD WILL WORK MIRACLES IF YOU BELIEVE!"

Article continues below advertisement

And if that wasn't thrilling enough, they recently revealed in March 2024 that they're expecting twins! Jamie expressed her delight with People, revealing, "I've always wanted to be a twin mommy. My little sister and brother are twins, but my mom said it'd skip my generation and go to my kiddos, so I never expected I'd end up with twins!"