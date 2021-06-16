Will Baby Make Three for Jess and Austin on 'MAFS: Couples' Cam'? (EXCLUSIVE)

In the clip, Jess tells Austin how great he is with his nieces and uses that as a jumping-off point to persuade him that they're ready to be parents. And, of course, that she thinks they'll make great parents together. Spending time with her niece and Austin alone brings Jess to the realization that she wants to start a family. She just needs to get Austin up to speed.

"I feel like right now is a good time to start a family," Jess says. "We have a house, we both are stable in our careers, we're confident in our relationship. So I wanna make sure that Austin is also 100 percent on board with this because it is a big decision."

It does take a little convincing for Austin to see her point of view, but not much.