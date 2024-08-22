Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight A Groom on 'Married at First Sight UK' Pulls a Prank on His Wife-To-Be at the Altar "This could really end up bad," the groom admits. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 22 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Channel 4

For the singles on Married at First Sight and Married at First Sight UK, the scariest part about agreeing to the experiment is also agreeing to not see your new spouse until you meet at the altar. And in a clip shared online ahead of the new season of the UK version of the show, one groom takes advantage of that in a big way. In the clip, a groom from Married at First Sight UK puts in fake teeth to prank his soon-to-be wife.

While the aftermath of this prank isn't shared in the clip, the idea of this prank has sent plenty of fans and users on social media into a tailspin. The groom, whose name is Kieran, says in the clip that he just wants to make sure his new wife can take a joke. But did he go too far? According to Kieran's brother, who commented on a TikTok about the Married at First Sight UK clip, this is just who Kieran is.

A man on 'Married at First Sight UK' uses fake teeth to prank his bride.

Although Season 9 of Married at First Sight UK, on which Kieran appears, doesn't premiere until later in 2024, the clip was shared in August, and it has certainly drummed up interest for the new set of couples. In the clip, Kieran waits at the altar, as one does on this show, and quickly slips fake rotted teeth into his mouth.

"This could really end up bad," he admits in a voiceover. "But I just want to know if this girl's fun." We then see the "girl" in question, Kieran's bride-to-be, Kristina. She takes one look at him as she approaches the altar and lets out a nervous, "oh my God" through a smile and uncertain laughter. You then hear her voiceover saying, "These teeth — what the f--k."

And honestly, she has every right to be shook upon meeting her new husband-to-be. In the comments under one of the shared videos of the clip on TikTok, one user wrote, "my thoughts are that pranks break trust, so not a good start."

Another user wrote, "Just goes to show what he thinks of the whole up and coming experience. It's a joke to him, the whole thing. I feel for her." But other users on TikTok not only get the joke behind the fake teeth, they love it.

One user commented under the TikTok video of the clip that they "Cackled" at the video and that Kristina was "so polite" compared to how they would have reacted. Another shared, "Maybe a sense of humor is what he wants in a person!" And someone else commented that the teeth prank "is an ice breaker."

The brother of the 'MAFS UK' teeth guy commented about the prank.

Regardless of what Kieran's new bride thinks of the fake teeth in the Married at First Sight UK clip, Kieran's brother commented on TikTok that this is just who Kieran is, with a sense of humor and lighthearted nature. Which honestly makes sense, given the prank itself.