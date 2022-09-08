Everyone Wants to Know Where They Can Watch 'Married at First Sight U.K.'

Married at First Sight U.K. is back and all anybody wants to know is: "Where can I watch it?"

The hugely popular series premiered the first episode of Season 7 on Aug. 29, 2022, and new episodes drop each day, Monday through Thursday, at 9 p.m. on the British television's channel 4. There are 30 episodes in the season, and the final episode is set to air on Oct. 18, 2022.