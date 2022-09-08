Everyone Wants to Know Where They Can Watch 'Married at First Sight U.K.'
Married at First Sight U.K. is back and all anybody wants to know is: "Where can I watch it?"
The hugely popular series premiered the first episode of Season 7 on Aug. 29, 2022, and new episodes drop each day, Monday through Thursday, at 9 p.m. on the British television's channel 4. There are 30 episodes in the season, and the final episode is set to air on Oct. 18, 2022.
The premise is simple, strange, and saucy. In Seasons 1 through 5, a series of experts evaluate cast members using criteria including their DNA, physical data, and intelligence. Then they make their matches. Matched couples meet on their wedding day. They get married, go on a honeymoon, move in together, and then, after five weeks, decide whether to stay married or to get divorced. In Season 6, the format changed, and instead of getting legally married, couples have a lavish commitment ceremony.
Is 'Married at First Sight U.K.' a groundbreaking social experiment?
Married at First Sight U.K. has been billed by producers as a "groundbreaking social experiment." But when the series made its television debut in 2015, The Guardian posed a question. Was it really a "valid social experiment or recipe for disaster?" The article then quoted the 19th-century novelist Israel Zangwill, who said, “The only true love is love at first sight, second sight dispels it.”
No matter the answer, the show was huge hit, outperforming other network shows and gaining legions of fans.
Is Married at First Sight U.K. Streaming?
The answer is yes —if you live the U.K. Not only can you watch all of Season 7 on demand, you can also watch the first six seasons. All episodes from Seasons 1 through 6 of Married at First Sight U.K. are available through All4, a video-on-demand streaming service available in the U.K. and Ireland.
But what can you do if you don't happen to live in the U.K. or Ireland? Can you still mwatch Married at First Sight U.K.?
Can I watch 'Married at First Sight U.K.' online outside the U.K.?
Again the answer is a resounding yes! Well, sort of. You can watch Married at First Sight U.K. from anywhere outside the U.K., including the United States, online through All4, if you purchase a monthly VPN subscription enabling you to connect to a U.K. server.
According to Cisco, VPN stands for virtual private network. It's an encrypted connection over the internet from a device to a network. VPN service ranges in price from around $4.99 a month up to $12.99 monthly. If you're absolutely dying to catch up with the latest season of Married at First Sight U.K., we'd say that's a fairly reasonably price to pay.