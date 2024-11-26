Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Michelle Isn't Ready To Share a Bed With David at Home on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I'm not feeling a connection here." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 26 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

The couples on Married at First Sight have a lot to get used to after they say "I do," not the least of which is deciding who gets which side of the bed. Or, more importantly, if both partners even want to share a bed just yet. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 26 episode of Married at First Sight, Michelle admits that she isn't sharing a bed with David any time soon when they get home from their honeymoon.

Even though David isn't exactly a stranger anymore, Michelle still doesn't feel comfortable enough around him to share a bed at home. Maybe having the same suite on their honeymoon was one thing, but going home to the real world means sharing an apartment and sharing their lives with each other. Since that also usually means sharing a bed too, Michelle is prepared to put up certain barriers for herself.

Source: Lifetime

Michelle isn't sharing a bed with David on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the clip, Michelle and David discuss how different their work and social lives are. This includes David being more of a night owl. When he promises to figure out how best to navigate this while sharing a bed with Michelle, she has an immediate solution, even if she doesn't mean to. They simply won't share a bed at all.

"I don't think I'm ready to share a bedroom," Michelle admits to David in the clip. When he asks why, she responds, "I'm not feeling a connection here and so I definitely don't think I will be comfortable sharing a bed with you, that's all." To be fair, they haven't been married that long and in some ways, they are still strangers. If Michelle isn't ready to share a bed with David at home, she did the right thing in bringing it up now, before things could get really awkward in their shared apartment back in Chicago.

Do David and Michelle break up before Decision Day?

It's not out of the ordinary for some MAFS couples to split up before Decision Day. Some of them might even separate and then get back together ahead of the day they decide if they want to remain married or get divorced. It's still too early to tell what David and Michelle decide to do, or if they make it to Decision Day at all.