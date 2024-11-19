Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight "It Is Currently on My Chest" — David Reveals His Ex's Name as a Tattoo on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) David got the tattoo to "confess [his] love" to his girlfriend at the time. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 19 2024, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

One surefire way to freak out your spouse, who you only met face to face a few days ago, is to reveal that your ex's name is still tattooed on you. And that's what happens when David shows Michelle one of his tattoos in an exclusive clip from the Nov. 19 episode of Married at First Sight. According to him, he got the ink because he wanted to "confess [his] love" to his then-girlfriend. But, years later, he still has it.

Michelle isn't super impressed, and although David has some concerns about her relationship history, now it's her turn to express worry. If David still has his ex's name tattooed on him, and doesn't appear to be in a hurry to have it removed, that might be an issue for his marriage at some point down the line. Or, in the next few weeks ahead of Decision Day.

Source: Lifetime

One of David's tattoos on 'Married at First Sight' is his ex's name.

In the clip, David admits that his last relationship was "over a 12-year span, on and off." And while there's nothing wrong with that, per se, he still has a tattoo in honor of that relationship. Or, rather in honor of his ex, to whom he says he wanted to prove that he was serious about their long distance relationship. Enter the tattoo.

"It was one of those situations where she was in California, I was back in Chicago, and I wanted to profess that I was serious to continue and fight for what we had going on," David explains. He then says that his ex "loved it," and that he got it done sort of on the spot after he told her he would do it. And there it remains, on his chest, for his new wife to admire.

David seems worried about Michelle's past relationship experience.

In the clip, David also asks Michelle about her relationship history. Before now, she hadn't been in a serious relationship for quite a while. And when David asks what she means when she says she has "dated in the past six years." And, spoiler alert, it may not go over well with David long-term. "When you say date, like, has it been a year, has it been a couple weeks, months, like a half year?" David asks Michelle. She responds, "All of the above."