Madison Admits Her Feelings to David in Season 18 of 'Married at First Sight' Madison and David both married different people on 'Married at First Sight.'

It's never easy for the participants on Married at First Sight to marry complete strangers. But when you throw in some unexpected feelings for other people into the mix, things get a whole lot more complicated. That's what happens for Madison and David from Season 18 of MAFS, but do they actually get together?

That would mean leaving their respective new spouses for each other, and that would be a first for the show. But it's also not totally out of the question, especially since Madison shares her feelings with David in a clip that was released ahead of a Season 18 episode where the two apparently open up about what they think of each other.

Source: Lifetime

Do Madison and David get together on 'MAFS'?

Madison and Allen get married, while David and Michelle are a pair too. But, outside of those married relationships, David and Madison have gotten to know each other. While that isn't inappropriate in itself, the idea of them working out together and building a friendship while they should be working on their respective marriages isn't great.

In a clip that was shared by People, Madison admits to David that she has real feelings for him. Although David can't say if he could leave his wife before Decision Day to be with Madison, she seems adamant that she wants to tell her husband what's going on with her regardless. At this point, Madison and David could get together. However, it might not happen until well after Decision Day, if only out of respect for their respective partners.

Source: Lifetime

There was also a time earlier in the season when David was caught texting another woman. While he didn't;t name her at the time, now, it seems possible that he had been texting or had meant to text Madison.

There was a 'MAFS' couples swap teased ahead of Season 18.