Allen Doesn't Want Madison To Think He's Just a "Good Guy" on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Madison admires Allen for his personality rather than his looks. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 14 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

The biggest worry that most couples have when they begin the Married at First Sight experiment is whether or not their new spouse will find them attractive. As if the title of the show didn't give it away, these singles go into their marriages without ever seeing their partner face to face until they meet at the altar. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Jan. 14 episode of MAFS, Allen expresses concern about his wife Madison being attracted to him.

It's not uncommon for some of the cast members on any given season to simply not get there with their husband or wife. Physical attraction can be immediate for some, while others wait until their new partner grows on them, but there are some couples that never feel that mutual physical attraction. And for many, it becomes a deal-breaker, come Decision Day.

Is Madison attracted to Allen on 'MAFS'?

In the clip, Allen and Madison sit down with Dr. Pepper to go over their marriage so far. While Madison sings Allen praises for making an effort in all things and his "thoughtfulness," he brings up his concern about his wife being attracted to him. And then, he flat out asks Madison if there is anything she finds attractive about him.

"That's great, all those things are awesome," Allen tells Madison. "But, you know, at the end of the day, that doesn't set the fire going. There's more to a marriage and a relationship than just [saying], 'hey he's a good guy.'" Allen also says that he wants there to be an attraction for him on her part, but he also doesn't want to force it if it's not there.

When Allen asks Madison if there's anything she finds attractive about him, she nervously laughs and says that it's "a weird question to ask." But for Allen, all signs point to Madison having a hard time being physically affectionate with him and around him versus the way she acts around the other couples.

Are Madison and Allen still together after 'Married at First Sight'?

It's still a little too early to day if Madison and Allen make it to or past Decision Day on MAFS. But some fans seem to feel like Allen does when it comes to Madison and they just can't see her attraction to Allen. If that's the case, Madison might be the one to pull the plug when it's time. "I hate how Allen showers Madison with love [only] to be rejected," one fan shared on X (formerly Twitter). "She doesn't deserve him."

Madison is going to smile and laugh her way right through this relationship with Allen#MarriedAtFirstSightChicago #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSChicago pic.twitter.com/1S9hI2OC9Q — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) January 8, 2025