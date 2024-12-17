Madison and Allen Don't See Eye to Eye When It Comes to Conflict Resolution on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I am struggling," Madison admits in the clip. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 17 2024, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

There is nothing easy about marrying a stranger on Married at First Sight, no matter how hard the experts try to make sure they match the right people together. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Dec. 17 episode of MAFS, Madison and Allen face the issue of working out problems as they arise without causing more friction.

Article continues below advertisement

And when Madison admits that it "triggers" her for Allen's mode in a fight to be retaliation rather than resolution, it forces them to face the issue at hand. Which is, at this time, how best to work on their marriage and work out their differences without an ongoing battle between them. It's one of many things the couple has to figure out before Decision Day is here.

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

Article continues below advertisement

Madison says she feels "triggered" by Allen on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the clip, it looks like Madison and Allen are in the middle of an ongoing disagreement about something. And the hardest part, at least according to Madison, is that they tend to go back and forth and one up each other with insults because the other person did, and it becomes an endless back and forth.

When Allen admits that him firing back at her in a previous disagreement was a "retaliation" for something she did or said. And after Madison asks Allen where that kind of reaction comes from, she admits that it's "a little bit of a trigger" for her. She explains that she has experienced similar behavior from partners in the past, and for Allen to also display that kind of response is cause for concern.

Article continues below advertisement

"It becomes this back and forth, right? Of, like, well you did this, well I'm gonna do this," Madison says. She also admits that it's "frustrating." And, although she wants the marriage to work, she's still struggling with working things out with her new husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Madison and Allen still together after 'MAFS'?

Because there are no confirmed spoilers about MAFS Season 18, it's hard to say for sure where Madison and Allen stand after filming. Anything can change between now and Decision Day on the show. And even though they have some communication issues to work on when disagreements come up, the fact that they're willing to talk it out is promising.

Madison’s always looking for a way to show her superiority to Allen. That workout looks tough and he was a good sport.#MAFS #MAFSChicago #MarriedatFirstSight pic.twitter.com/q676EAbziK — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) December 11, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Then again, it could also be an indication of where Madison and Allen end up by the end of the season. But some MAFS feel like Madison and Allen's interest and attraction for one another may be more one-sided, with Madison less interested in her husband. "On the first night you stayed out and came home the next day? Madison doesn't want to be married to Allen. He needs to stop being so nice," one fan shared on X (formerly Twitter).