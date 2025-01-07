Karla Says She Has a "Good Work Ethic" After Quitting Her Job on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "It was obvious that I can't be managed." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 7 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Juan and Karla's vows on Married at First Sight might have included promises of being together "for richer or for poorer," but Juan probably didn't think he had to uphold that line so early in their marriage. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 7 episode of MAFS, Karla reveals she quit her job, and Juan is less than thrilled.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, he notes that it's OK to be "crazy," but not "stupid" when it comes to life decisions. Karla seems to have a plan for herself moving forward, but her impulsivity might cause a strain in their marriage well before Decision Day even gets here. And if Juan doesn't support Karla in her choice to work on her own business, that could be her deal-breaker.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Karla quits her job on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the MAFS clip, Karla reveals to Juan that she quit her job at the salon because she wants to work on her own business in the same field. She then says that her decision to leave was "mutual" because she realized she just "can't be managed" by someone else. For what it's worth, she seems to have an idea of what she wants to do next, but it doesn't mean Juan isn't a little nervous about her plans.

"I feel like it was kind of even, like, sucking out my creativity," Karla explains to Juan. "It's kind of nice to now focus on how I want to expand my business." Juan is open to hearing what Karla plans to do next, but he also tells producers that actually following through with an idea is different than just talking about it.

Article continues below advertisement

To be fair, Karla did nothing to hide her spontaneous nature, going into the experiment. Prior to the start of the season, she spoke exclusively with Distractify and shared, at the time, that she felt her spontaneity would be helpful in a marriage. The jury is still out on how Juan feels about that.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Juan do for a living on 'MAFS'?

While Karla is more of a fly by the seat of your pants type of person when it comes to her passions and even her career, Juan is a bit more straight-laced. Hey, maybe that's one reason why the experts thought they would work well together. According to LinkedIn, Juan has been a sales representative at AlumaSafway since May 2024, which is a far cry from being a creative hairstylist.

Source: Lifetime