Lauren Speed-Hamilton Talks New Podcast and Making a Difference Post-'Love Is Blind' (EXCLUSIVE) "I love creating content, but now it's about using my platform to uplift others," Lauren told 'Distractify.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 14 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET

Lauren Speed-Hamilton's life changed forever when she appeared on a little Netflix show called Love Is Blind. The show brought her to her husband, Cameron Hamilton, and resulted in the then-aspiring influencer to live out some of her wildest dreams.

She's created a book with Cam called Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way, and the Love Is Blind icons now co-host a podcast called The Love Seat. Lauren also partnered with Kelley Blue Book to host her own podcast, Life in Drive. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Lauren spoke about her podcast and what drives her as she continues reaching new goals.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton teamed up with Kelley Blue Book to "uplift others" on her podcast.

Lauren's podcast, Life In Drive, goes deeper than the car pricing expertise the brand is known for. The pod features her interviewing financial, mental health, and travel experts for tips on improving multiple factors that give thought-provoking advice to those wanting to improve their lives in the new year and beyond.

Lauren said she wants to use her platforms to showcase the conversations on Life in Drive. After finding her lane as a creative entrepreneur, she told Distractify that "impact" is far more important than fame, and she hopes to showcase that more in all of her business ventures.

"I love creating content, but now it’s about using my platform to uplift others ... Whether it’s through storytelling, community work, or just making people feel seen," Lauren shared. "I’ve also been expanding beyond social media into business, philanthropy, and creative projects, so that keeps me motivated."

Lauren is also using her podcast 'The Love Seat' to discuss "diverse perspectives" about relationships.

Another way she has expanded beyond social media is through The Love Seat, which she and Cameron launched in 2024. During the first episode of the pod, the couple helped their friends and fellow Love Is Blind Season 1 success story Amber Pike and Matt Barnett announce that Amber was expecting their first child. As the pod continues growing, Lauren said she's open to having replenishing conversations with other celebrities, whether from Love Is Blind or elsewhere.