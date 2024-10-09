'Love Is Blind's OG Couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett Are Expecting Their First Baby

Season 7 of Love Is Blind might be in everyone's minds right now, but many still have a special place in their heart for the first season's couples. That includes Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, who dealt with jealousy and drama from other cast members following their engagement in the pods. But they're still together and they just announced that they're expecting their first baby together. So, what is Amber Pike's due date?

Amber and Matt are one of two Season 1 couples still together. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed are also going strong. However, the other couples from the season either split before the altar or at the altar. And the success of these two couples is not lost on them as they each continue to thrive outside of reality TV.

What is 'Love Is Blind' alum Amber Pike's Due date?

On Oct. 8, Amber and Matt appeared on fellow Love Is Blind alums Cameron and Lauren's podcast The Love Seat. During the episode, they shared some updates about their life in recent years. Their season of the Netflix reality show aired back in 2020, with an update special in 2021, so it has been quite some time since fans really caught up with them.

After sharing that she had plans to go back to school, which is something she had apparently been hoping to do, Amber added that something big threw a wrench in those plans. "Over summer break, he just went and knocked me up," Amber said.

As far as the due date goes, that's not confirmed. However, judging by what both Amber and Matt said on the podcast about timing, "Baby B" could arrive in March 2025. That's a vague estimate at this point, but Matt and Amber's baby is the first to come out of one of the married couples from the first season of Love Is Blind.

Amber has had a long battle with epilepsy.

Long before Amber got pregnant, she did express some concern that her health struggles would stand in her way of finding the right time to conceive. She said on the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special in 2021. At the time, Amber had concerns with her health and what a difficult pregnancy might mean for her and Matt.