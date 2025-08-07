In June 2025, NEZZA made headlines when she sang the National Anthem at the Dodgers game in Spanish. However, the singer and dancer has been making waves in the industry since she launched her YouTube channel in 2009. NEZZA (real name: Vanessa Hernandez) describes herself as a mix of a "lil flamin hot cheeto + spanglish pop princesa" and her latest single, "Classy," is a perfect representation of that. Plus, she is currently working on a Spanglish album! Tour TBD. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, NEZZA shares more fun facts about herself, including her go-to karaoke song.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hannah K Cooper

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

N: I’m a huge Potterhead. And I’ve always wanted a Harry Potter-inspired tattoo. I think that’s the next one for sure.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your most-used emoji?

N: It’s a tie between these two — 😭 👀

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

N: I feel like they’ve all been the best. Maybe because it still feels new to me? (even though I’ve been in the public eye for a while now) I wonder if anyone ever gets “used” to it.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your favorite TV show?

N: The Office. I usually have it on in the background whenever I’m doing something at home. That or Friends!

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

N: My first concert ever was Janet Jackson. I remember we couldn’t afford any tickets near the stage, so my dad and I brought binoculars inside the arena! One of the best nights of my life.

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

N: I’m a huge foodie, so this is a HARD question. But the first thing that comes to mind is the first time I ate at Boiling Crab. I think I could eat seafood every day of my life.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

N: "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

N: There was a rumor once that I had dated one of my best guy friends, and it couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a singer?

N: I would’ve loved to gone into fashion design. I’ve always wanted to learn how to sew.

Source: Hannah K Cooper

Article continues below advertisement

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM’d you?

N: Drake (he reached out after my "In My Feelings" challenge video!)

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

N: Maybe Cristiano Ronaldo. Haha! I’ve always wanted to be good at soccer!

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top three desert-island necessities

N: 1.Hot Cheetos 2. A Book (probs the Harry Potter series) 3. My dogs?

What’s your No. 1 distraction?