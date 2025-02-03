Nick Offerman Lends His Iconic 'Stache to Pringles' Super Bowl Ad: "I'm a Lucky Boy" (EXCLUSIVE) "I'm such a lucky boy that Mother Nature blessed me with a set of thistles on my upper lip that makes these people want me to be part of this." By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 3 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Pringles

In celebration of Mr. P's legendary handlebar mustache, Pringles is bringing in four celebs with equally iconic mustaches for its 2025 Super Bowl commercial. Among them is the one and only Nick Offerman, whose thick, no-nonsense mustache became a defining feature thanks to his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.

On February 3, Pringles officially unveiled its Super Bowl ad, "Call of the Mustaches," and let's just say it's the most stacked — and 'stashed — one yet! In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Nick Offerman expressed his excitement about the Pringles campaign, saying he feels "lucky" to be involved and believes viewers will be thoroughly "impressed" by it.

Source: Pringles

Nick Offerman said he feels "lucky" to be part of the Pringles Super Bowl commercial..

While chatting about the mustache-filled Pringles Super Bowl commercial, Nick Offerman told Distractify that director Steve Ayson made the set "really fun," calling him a "brilliant, funny guy."

He also shared that being recruited as a top mustache alongside other "heavy hitters" felt great, especially since the ad doesn't ask for much. "I don’t have to tap dance or do much talking," he joked. "I just have to carry my mustache to the set and then stand where they tell me while they film my mustache," the Emmy-winning actor added with a laugh.

Nick said he thinks people will be "impressed" by the ad.

The beloved actor also explained how he got involved with the campaign, revealing that he was sent the concept and some previous works from director Steve Ayson. Instead of thinking, "I have to be part of this," Nick told Distractify that he immediately thought, "I'm such a lucky boy that Mother Nature blessed me with a set of thistles on my upper lip that makes these people want me to be part of this."