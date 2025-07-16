You might not know Brittany Hampton by name, but you have definitely seen her work. She is the style powerhouse behind some of the most prominent female athletes in the game currently, from WNBA star Paige Bueckers to US Open Champion Sloane Stephens. Now, Brittany is teaming up with Cheez-It to create tunnel fits inspired by the popular snack.

Article continues below advertisement

"With Cheez-Fitz, we were very intentional about bringing in tunnel elements and classic Cheez-It features, so we had a lot of conversations on what that looks like," Brittany told Distractify of the collaboration. "You can see a lot of that in the details like the scalloped edges, the crunch-proof pocket, and even the Cheez-It red." The gender-neutral collection consists of a windbreaker and pants with a checkerboard sleeve that Brittany told us was her favorite detail. In an exclusive interview, Brittany also shared some more details about herself, including her No. 1 distraction.

Source: Cheez-It Rickea Jackson wearing the Cheese-Fitz collection.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

BH: A fine-line sketch of something that represents the Bay Area. It's the root of so much of who I am.

What’s your most-used emoji?

BH: 🫶— depends on the day.

Article continues below advertisement

What was the moment you felt like you had made it?

BH: The Golden State Valkyries Collective has been a full-circle moment for me.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your favorite TV show?

BH: Law & Order: SVU and Black Cake

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended

BH: Spice Girls. I was glued to every move—those costumes, the choreography. I knew then I’d always be obsessed with the storytelling of style.

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.

BH: My grandmother's cooking will always be so special to me. A bowl of Sinigang when I go home is a must!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

BH: “Superstar” by Usher. If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna feel it.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s the weirdest or funniest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?

BH: When I was on the House of DVF, I was quoted to be a "b---h." We all had a laugh at that one.

Article continues below advertisement

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a stylist?

BH: Creative Director of a luxury hotel brand. Designing spaces, vibes, scent profiles, uniforms — creating a full sensory experience.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

BH: Rihanna. I’d just want to know what that level of effortless power feels like from the inside out.

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top three desert-island necessities

BH: Coconut oil, a sketchbook, and a speaker with a never-ending playlist.

Article continues below advertisement

What is one piece of fashion advice you give to all your clients?

BH: If it doesn’t make you feel powerful when you walk in the room, it’s not the look.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?