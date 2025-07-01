You might recognize comedian and actress Sherry Cola from her role as Alice Kwan in Good Trouble, her hilarious standup routines, or more recently, as Ashley in Nobody Wants This. Now, Sherry is partnering with Captain Morgan, which is dropping a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark spiced rum bottle to celebrate the release of M3GAN 2.0.

"I mean… Captain and Cola? It’s a match made in heaven, especially with M3GAN in the mix," she told Distractify. "She’s the queen of chaos, and that’s the energy we’re giving this summer. Let’s get together for a cocktail and celebrate being unapologetic!" Sherry also shared some fun facts about herself with Distractify, and shut down rumors that her real name is Sherriña Colada.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

SC: Hello Kitty in the style of a Chinese money cat. No doubt.

What’s your most-used emoji?

SC: I use the flaming red heart a little too much. I’m a spicy girl!

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

SC: It’s tough to pick just one, because I’m deeply touched whenever anyone shows love for me and my work. At the end of the day, the human connection and the cultural impact are really the point. I’m passionate about making people feel seen and heard, so I don’t take any fan interaction for granted! Those are the moments I cherish the most.

What’s your favorite TV show?

SC: If I’m adding up all the hours here, I have to say Sex and the City! I’m dying to work with Sarah Jessica Parker. Someone please write the script!

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

SC: I never went to concerts as a kid, so my “first” is hard to say. I wish I could’ve seen Spice Girls. What a time that was! I’m realizing now that I’m a big Coachella girly. Seeing Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean all in one weekend was pretty iconic.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

SC: Let me shout out some local AAPI-owned restaurants in Los Angeles! Lasita, Otus, and Chifa!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

SC: “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey! I’ll hit those high notes with enough Captain Morgan in my system.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

SC: Sherriña Colada is my full legal name, according to the internet.

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be an actress?

SC: I’m a foodie, so I’d probably be eating seafood boils in the driver’s seat of my car. Maybe with a different pair of goofy sunglasses each time, to set myself apart.

@shrrycola link in bio to watch my full COMEDY CENTRAL set! ♬ original sound - Sherry Cola

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

SC: I’m lucky to personally know some of these famous people who’ve always been an inspiration to me. The list goes on, but I have to say, I lost my s--t when Michelle Branch followed me back. She replies to my stories all the time, so you know it’s real!

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

SC: Hmm… The Rock. I’m curious about that slick and shiny bald head.

Share your top three desert-island necessities

SC: Chipotle guacamole, Wingstop ranch, and my mother!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?