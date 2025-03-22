'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Is Taking Vocal Lessons, Hints at New Music (EXCLUSIVE) "My vocal coach said I'm getting really good." By Anna Quintana Published March 22 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: NBC Universal

It is a rite of passage for many Bravo Housewives to release a song. Jo De La Rossa from The Real Housewives of Orange County was the first to kick things off in 2008 with her song, "U Can't Control Me," and she was quickly followed by Atlanta's Kim Zolciak ("Tardy for the Party"), RHONY star Danielle Staub ("Real Close") and New Jersey Housewife LuAnn de Lesseps ("Money Can't Buy You Class").

Article continues below advertisement

So, it is no surprise that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow is also eyeing a music career. In an exclusive interview with Distractify to promote her partnership with Clorox, Lisa reveals she is taking voice lessons and will be ready to take the stage soon.

Source: Instagram John and Lisa Barlow at The Premiere Lounge in Park City.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Barlow is taking voice lessons, and might perform at her new lounge in Park City.

In Season 3 of RHOSLC, Lisa showed off her musical talents performing "Away in a Manger" at Heather Gay's choir auditions and the rest is history as they say. Since her debut, Lisa has continued working on her singing and is ready to follow in her fellow Housewives' footsteps when it comes to music.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am working on that. [John Barlow and I] opened a lounge last summer called The Premiere Lounge in Park City and it's been so fun, and it does have a stage," Lisa told Distractify when asked about releasing new music. "I am in vocal lessons, and my nephew is actually in music, and I've been working with a couple of other people to do something cool, but I'm not doing anything until it's completely ready." She continued, "But my vocal coach said I'm getting really good. So I'm excited. And then I have my own stage to sing on."

Lisa might also be interested in appearing on 'The Traitors.'

Bravo Housewives also seem to love competing on The Traitors, so is Lisa interested in debating at the round table? Yes, but she does have some requests (and we expect nothing less). "I would have to bring every Clorox Disinfecting Wipes with me because I heard accommodations are a little rough, yes, but it is something I would consider," she told Distractify.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Lisa with Traitors star Dorinda Medley, Melissa Gorga, and Karen Huger.