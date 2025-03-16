Dorinda Medley’s New Blue Stone Manor Show on Bravo Could Be Another ‘Below Deck’ (EXCLUSIVE) "People know it, miss it, love it." By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 16 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

When The Real Housewives of New York City fans were introduced to Dorinda Medley's stunning Tudor-style mansion, the one Carolyn Radziwill dubbed Blue Stone Manor, some had an idea of how memorable the home would become. But few expected it to be at the epicenter of some of the show's most insanely good moments, including birthing Bethenny Frankel's "mention it all!" quote and the epic showdown between Carolyn and Bethenny at Dorinda's murder mystery party.

Now that Dorinda is no longer on RHONY, Blue Stone Manor has found a home on Bravo. She shared her home with fans on Season 2 of The Real Housewives' Ultimate Girls Trip and landed a brand-new show centered around the mansion. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Dorinda dished on her plans for her Blue Stone Manor series and how it feels to wear her new executive producer hat.

Dorinda Medley says 'Below Deck' and 'RHUGT' are inspiring her plans for her Blue Stone Manor show.

After years of making us guess what she'll do next on TV, Dorinda stepped back and is letting a new group of reality stars steal their respective scenes in her Blue Stone Manor show. As an executive producer on the show, she said she's currently developing the show's concept and revealed that a Below Deck or RHUGT-inspired show is the direction she's looking to go in.

"We just started casting," Dorinda told Distractify while promoting her partnership with Clorox. "I had a meeting about it, and it's interesting because we're trying to figure out, like, is it going to be like an Ultimate Girls Trip, or is it going to be more like a Below Deck situation where we do one-off groups?"

Dorinda also revealed that the Blue Stone Manor show does not have an airdate yet as she continues fleshing out the show's concept. While she said the process of being one of the decision makers of her show is exciting, she's realizing the stark differences between being a producer and talent.

"It's interesting now that I'm part of the EP group, right? And I'm kind of on the other side of talent, which I was so proud of, but then I realized it's so much easier to be talent," Dorinda said. "Because, you know, your lawyer would just say 'sign here, you start June 9.' Now I'm involved in all the nitty gritty, which is great for me, because I love learning and a learning curve."

Dorinda said she's ready to bring "nostalgia" to OG 'RHONY' fans with her Blue Stone Manor series.

Dorinda said part of her wanting to have a show focused on Blue Stone Manor was to give day-one RHONY stans a dose of nostagic vibes many of us desperately need. While she didn't share if we'll see Bethenny, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, or any of her other past co-stars on the show, she said the historic mansion will remind fans of the days when we couldn't wait to see what would go down in the Berkshires.

"We always did it smack in the middle of the season, and we bring our the audience up to the point, and that's where all the s--t went down," Dorinda recalled. "People just, and especially the audience, loves Blue Stone Manor. They feel very nostalgic about it. And when I was pitching the show, one of the things I said, there's no learning curve, like, you know, people know it, miss it, love it."